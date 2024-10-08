Thoughts About Energy and Economics

ERCOT plans to connect to other southern power grids but will not have to sacrifice its independence from federal regulations
Federal regulations do not apply to direct current (DC) interconnections.
  
Ed Ireland
Politicians don't have to ban fossil fuels to achieve their "climate" goals. Instead, they use a host of covert methods.
The campaign pledge "I will not ban fracking" should be viewed with much skepticism.
  
Ed Ireland
August 2024

If EPA policies cause U.S. electricity grids to fail, then what?
There can be no "oopsie." EPA cannot order natural gas and coal power generators to reopen their plants that their own rules shuttered.
  
Ed Ireland
Good news for electricity consumers: Natural gas prices are stuck in the mud and show no signs of increasing anytime soon
Natural gas generated electricity is offsetting the high cost of wind, solar and battery storage.
  
Ed Ireland

July 2024

The truth about wind turbines: the wind is not always blowing somewhere that matters
The high cost and unreliability of wind power can no longer be ignored.
  
Ed Ireland
Kamala Harris said to be more anti-oil and gas than Biden
It appears that there will be a clear choice in November for those who are already worrying about a potential collapse in the nations' power grids due…
  
Ed Ireland
The Administration Surprises the Market with a Larger Than Expected Drawdown of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, Driving Crude Oil prices UP
Markets cannot be fooled but they always prove politicians to be fools.
  
Ed Ireland
June 2024

The Administration signals it may release more crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help reduce gasoline prices before the 2024…
This Administration does not about U.S. energy security.
  
Ed Ireland
EPA says no new natural gas electricity generation; Texas says hold my beer
The Texas Energy Fund is providing immediate help to build new dispatchable power generation, countering EPA's heavy-handed regulations designed to…
  
Ed Ireland
May 2024

ERCOT Projects Texas Electricity Demand to Double by 2030: Opportunity or Impending Disaster?
EPA's recent rules will shut down all existing coal-fired and base load natural gas generation, virtually guaranteeing that expected demand growth…
  
Ed Ireland
April 2024

The Administration may release more crude oil from the SPR to lower gasoline prices before the election
Never mind that the SPR is already at historically low levels, leaving the U.S. vulnerable to disruptions in crude oil markets at a time when the world…
  
Ed Ireland
The Current Administration Declares War on the U.S. Oil and Gas Industry
With US oil production reaching historic levels in 2023, the administration is trying to destroy the oil and gas industry to score points with…
  
Ed Ireland
