Thoughts About Energy and Economics

dave walker
20h

The innovation in the oil and gas industry is truly remarkable.

Chris
14h

Some doubt regarding how useful this technology can be… a crude stream contains small amounts of inorganic solids (sand and NaCl being 2 examples). These will plug the pore space, as indeed would most of the longer chains hydrocarbons found in the atmosphere tower residue. Taking a condensed vapor through the membrane may be a place where you can do some good without the risk of plugging.

Interesting all the same.

