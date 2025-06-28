Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Walther's avatar
Jeff Walther
1h

Well that's an improvement. Any idea whether the Senate Finance Committee had anything to do wtih the change? They're the ones who gave us the initial, disastrous, Senate language.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick Church's avatar
Rick Church
31m

Well isn't that interesting. I was just visiting with a neighbor who informed me Alabama Power just canceled a project to build a 600 acre solar farm adjacent to my property. He's a solid source so I have no doubt what he shared with me is true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ed Ireland
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture