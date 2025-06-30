Rendering of Fermi America’s proposed data center near Amarillo, Texas

The largest data center announced in the U.S. is Fermi America’s Hypergrid, a planned 11-gigawatt (GW) energy and data complex near Amarillo, Texas. Spanning 5,800 acres, it will include 18 million square feet of AI-driven data centers, powered by a mix of four 1-GW Westinghouse AP1000 nuclear reactors, solar, wind, and natural gas. The project, in partnership with Texas Tech University, is set to begin construction in 2026, with the first gigawatt online by late 2026 and full nuclear operations expected by 2032.

Fermi America, co-founded by former U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry with his son, Griffin Perry, unveiled plans for the Hypergrid, which is set to launch on July 4, 2025. This project will be the world’s largest of its kind, integrating nuclear, solar, wind, and natural gas power generation. The first gigawatt is expected to be online by the end of 2026.

This project received a boost in late May when President Trump signed an executive order directing the Secretary of Energy to prioritize nuclear power in addressing the expected power demands of AI data centers. The Order said in part:

The Order directs the Secretary of the Army to establish a program of record to build a nuclear reactor at a domestic military installation to commence operations within the next three years.

The Order directs the Secretary of Energy to designate AI data centers, located at or operated in coordination with Department of Energy (DOE) facilities, as critical defense facilities, and the nuclear reactors powering them as defense critical electric infrastructure.

The Secretary of Energy will designate DOE sites, and work with the private sector, to deploy advanced nuclear technology to power AI infrastructure and meet other national security objectives within 30 months.

In announcing Fermi America’s energy and data complex, Rick Perry referenced President Trump’s executive orders, saying:

President Trump’s first Executive Order addressed the energy issue and emphasized the need to continue making America energy dominant. His recent decisive action to sign four additional Executive Orders that pave the way for a nuclear power energy renaissance demands that American innovators rise to the occasion. No one does energy better than Texas, and Fermi America and the Texas Tech University System are answering the call. The Chinese are building 22 nuclear reactors today. We’re behind, and it’s all hands on deck. President Trump’s first executive order spoke to the energy issue and how we must continue to make America energy dominant. No one does energy better than Texas, and Fermi America and the Texas Tech University System are answering the call.

Fermi America’s planned campus complies with President Trump’s Executive Order, as it will be located near the nation’s primary nuclear facility, Pantex. Located 20 miles northeast of Amarillo, Pantex is the US’s primary nuclear weapons assembly and disassembly facility.

Texas Tech University is also a partner in the project:

The Texas Tech University System is proud to partner with Fermi America on this historic endeavor,” said Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D. Texas is the energy capital of the world, and this campus will not only be the largest energy and data complex of its kind, but also a testament to the unshakable spirit of our system, the Texas Panhandle and this great state.

The site is ideally situated near some of the largest U.S. gas pipelines and atop the Anadarko Basin, which includes the Hugoton field, a large oil and natural gas field. Several natural gas pipelines, including those operated by the Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America and El Paso Natural Gas, are located in the Texas Panhandle and have the capacity to supply large volumes of natural gas to power generation facilities in the area.

My Take

The announcement of the Fermi America data center in the Texas Panhandle is significant, not only for Texas but also for other U.S. projects. The Fermi America project, along with the Stargate AI campus in Abilene, will transform West Texas and the entire State of Texas.

A substantial amount of PR characterizes the announcement of the Fermi America project as an all-of-the-above, nuclear-solar-wind-natural gas project. However, the project could easily be powered entirely by nuclear power or a combination of nuclear and natural gas power to balance load demands. It would not be a surprise if the wind and solar aspects of the Fermi America project are dropped, especially if the “Big Beautiful Bill,” currently being debated in the Senate, includes a tax on wind and solar projects because they contain rare earth minerals imported from China.

The Fermi America project is another next-level power initiative and AI project that will support Texas’s pro-energy policies, including oil, natural gas, and nuclear power, helping to lead the State to an energy renaissance. Hopefully, it will serve as a model for other states to replicate.

Thank you for reading “Thoughts about Energy and Economics.” This publication is reader-supported, so please “like” it, share it with friends and colleagues, and become a paid subscriber. Your support is greatly appreciated!

Share