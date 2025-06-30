Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Discussion about this post

Sid Abma
5h

I would love to see a large commercial greenhouse facility constructed in the area of the natural gas power plant. We could then show how a natural gas power plant can operate at over 90% energy efficiency. The power plant would not emit any exhaust into the atmosphere. The recovered Heat energy would be used to control the environment inside the greenhouses. The recovered water would be treated, nutrients added and be used to irrigate the food bearing plants. The cooled exhaust (CO2) would be analyzed for any unburnt gas matter and then be distributed throughout the greenhouse ranges.

Hundreds of good paying full time jobs will be created for the local community.

Commercial greenhouses next to natural gas power plants are a natural fit. America needs the electricity produced and there is never too much food products produced.

B Apple
8h

Agree entirely about the wind and solar as well. If the nuclear and gas turbines can’t power the data center by themselves, then that data center is screwed when the sun goes down and the wind stops blowing. They definitely won’t allow that to happen. I can easily see them trashing those plans as time goes on. Still great to see nuclear making a comeback and natural gas helping us get there.

