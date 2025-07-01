Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
10h

It is imperative for the public to understand the impossibility of a transition to wind and solar power.

Everybody needs to know the ABC of intermittent energy and the President should issue an executive order for all weather reports to indicate the amount of wind and solar in the local grid at the time.

That will indicate how often the lights will go out at night when there is less coal in the system.

People can then confront their local representatives and tell them to defy the vested interests that are driving the policies of both parties and vote responsibly on energy issues or they will not be in the House after the next election.

The ABC OF INTERMITTENT SOLAR AND WIND POWER

WHY WIND CAN’T REPLACE COAL

A. Input to the grid must continuously match the demand.

B. The continuity of RE is broken on nights with little or no wind.

C. There is no feasible or affordable large-scale storage to bridge the gaps.

So the transition to wind and solar power can’t proceed with current storage technology.

Wind droughts happen.

Many people assume that the wind is always blowing somewhere not far away but there are periods of very little wind power, approaching zero, across the whole of the SE Australia for periods up to 3 days.

BECOME WIND LITERATE : LOOK AT THE DASHBOARD FOR YOUR LOCAL GRID

THIS IS SOUTH EAST AUSTRALIA

https://www.nem-watch.info/widgets/reneweconomy/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rose_Anne's avatar
Rose_Anne
11h

Damn. Thanks for the update, but we were hopingfor an end to this madness. As long as wind and solar are touted as the "answer to climate change," there's no real incentive for anyone to develop new sources of energy (and storage) which are cheap, reliable, and don't cause irreparable harm to creatures of sea and sky, soil ....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ed Ireland
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture