Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Dick Storm
10h

Ed, Thank you for republishing this. I sincerely appreciate your doing so!

1 reply by Ed Ireland
Gene Frenkle
9h

The coal plants were cancelled in 2008 because the Bush economy imploded. The economy imploded because Bush failed to solve the 2001-2008 energy crisis and CPI was elevated for 4 years degrading lower income spending power. And one of Bush’s solutions to the energy crisis was shipping millions of energy intensive manufacturing jobs to China which hollowed out the Rust Belt setting the stage for the opioid crisis. Another of Bush’s solutions was to liberate Iraq’s oil and flood the global market with cheap Iraqi oil…except Bush mismanaged the Iraq War which exacerbated the energy crisis. Bush’s one solution that worked to some degree was getting Tillerson to invest tens of billions of their windfall profits into Qatar’s LNG export infrastructure.

