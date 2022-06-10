Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Thank you for checking out my Substack!

I appreciate you visiting my Substack. I publish at least one article a week, usually on Thursday or Friday. New articles will appear in your inbox if you become a subscriber, paid or free. Subscribe for full access to the newsletter and my website, which contains past articles. You will never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything if you subscribe. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

As a paid subscriber, you become part of a community of people who share your interests.

Thanks again!

Ed

Subscribe to Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Thoughts about Energy and Economics

People

Ed Ireland

@edireland
Energy analyst, writer, adjunct professor, and Ph.D. economist with 40+ years in the energy industry.
© 2024 Ed Ireland
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture