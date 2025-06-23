Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Michael Magoon
12h

This is a necessary shift to ensure abundant, reliable, and affordable electricity. My hope is that this shift expands to the rest of the nation. Natural gas just makes too much sense.

1 reply by Ed Ireland
JF
12h

Good news and yes the times are a changing rapidly!

With more gas generation I see the need for more micro-grids than the proposed 765 kV Permian Basin Transmission project ($33 billion) which will crisscross the state. i am also hoping data centers will get their own generation and pay for it themselves. That way we - the rate payers don't have to pay for their transmission like we do for renewables. That would also help with grid security.

Last month there were 19 project cancellations, the month before - 30 and I expect to see much more in July, but it may be a while before they scratch them. It's a wait and see. I'm waiting for the beautiful part of the bill - cancelling the IRA.

There are still over 1,000 battery projects and about 580 solar projects on the list, so I am not getting to excited yet. Our politicians think batteries will save the grid.

I heard that there is only a 19-20% completion average on the interconnect list, don't know if this is true.

1 reply by Ed Ireland
