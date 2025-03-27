Interview with TCU Adjunct Professor Ed Ireland on the Unintended Consequences of Renewable Energy Subsidies

I was interviewed on Global Energy Education TV about my recent Substack post titled “Texas’ natural gas-fired electricity generation neared a record high in February 2025 winter storm while wind and solar failed again,” published on March 18, 2025. Sean Hagen and Dave Gardy do a great job with their non-profit energy education organization, Global Energy Education TV, and I am always glad to help with energy education.

Our discussion focused on the adverse effects of federal and state subsidies for wind and solar power generators, which allow them to offer electricity at extremely low or even negative prices. These subsidies are causing the closure of numerous natural gas electricity generators and disrupting the stability of power grids. Since natural gas generation is the primary dispatchable power and the backup for intermittent wind and solar power on most US power grids, grid operators face growing challenges in maintaining grid reliability. In order to address this issue, the Texas legislature implemented the Texas Energy Fund, which provides low-interest loan guarantees to companies building new natural gas-fired power plants connected to the ERCOT grid.

