I was on The Crude Truth Podcast with R.T. Trevenio, David Blackmon, and Stuart Turley. We are friends and live in the greater Fort Worth, Texas, area. We all write on Substack. R.T.’s Substack is “The Crude Truth. David writes Campaign Update and Energy Transition Absuridities, and Stu hosts a podcast and writes Energy Newsbeat.

In this episode of The Crude Truth, host Rey Treviño is joined by energy experts David Blackmon, Dr. Ed Ireland, and Stuart Turley to break down the biggest issues facing the oil and gas industry in 2025. They discuss the future of natural gas, the impact of Trump’s energy policies, global oil market dynamics, and whether energy prices will drop. The panel also explores the Strategic Petroleum Reserve crisis, deregulation, and how the U.S. can maintain energy independence. Tune in for expert insights on the crude truth shaping the industry.

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 – Introduction

01:30 – Panel Introduction

04:22 – Will Energy Prices Decrease?

06:48 – Impact of Regulations on Oil & Gas

11:28 – Texas’ Role in Energy Security

14:08 – Does the U.S. Have 100 Years of Natural Gas?

19:03 – The Impact of Regulations on Energy Costs

20:13 – Strategic Petroleum Reserve Issues

23:30 – Global Energy Politics & Russia’s Role

27:51 – U.S. Energy Strategy & Iran’s Sanctions

35:28 – The Future of BRICS & The Petrodollar

39:01 – Natural Gas as the Future of Energy

42:42 – Closing Remarks & Final Thoughts

We had a lot of fun and plan to do more podcasts. Stay tuned.

