A few days ago, on May 14, I wrote a Substack article titled “Congress is Not Repealing ‘The Green New Scam’ As President Trump Promised,” referring to the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that the House of Representatives is drafting:

Instead of repealing the IRA subsidies, the bill keeps most of them and starts phasing them out in four years. Of course, such a plan could easily be reversed by whoever is elected president in 2028 or by Congress itself.

On May 16, 2025, the Budget Committee rejected the reconciliation package in a 16 to 21 vote. The opposition was from the five Republicans—Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas), Ralph Norman (R-South Carolina), Andrew Clyde (R-Georgia), Josh Brecheen (R-Oklahoma), and Lloyd Smucker (R-Pennsylvania). Their opposition stemmed from concerns that the bill did not go far enough in cutting federal spending, particularly for IRA subsidies and Medicaid.

As I was writing my follow-up article, Doug Sheridan, who publishes short and succinct essays on LinkedIn, made the case for repealing the IRA “green” subsidies:

The WSJ Editorial Board writes, conservative GOP holdouts in the House of Representatives on the tax and spending bill making its way through Congress are doing the party and Trump a favor. They're warning their colleagues that the current draft needs improvement to be worth the political effort.



The Budget Committee was supposed to stitch together the various committee bills into one quilt. Yet four Republicans declined to support the product, which would also need to clear the Rules Committee to reach the House floor.



The holdouts include Chip Roy of Texas and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, but the real problem is the so-called GOP moderates, who are running the party from the rump. These lawmakers don't want to touch Medicaid or—to our point—Biden's green subsidies. The current House bill postpones key subsidies from phasing out until 2029, a year after Trump's term ends. [How brave, GOP!]



The GOP conservatives are making reasonable requests, such as repealing the green energy subsidies faster and imposing the Medicaid work requirement sooner. Meanwhile, GOP moderates are basically demanding that Congress ratify the Biden spending path.



Our Take 1: We hope the GOP conservatives stand their ground. The bill they are fighting against would ensure that by 2030 America's grids are overridden by unreliable wind and solar generation—subsidized non-solutions to climate change that will raise electricity bills and waste hundreds of billions in taxpayer monies.



Our Take 2: Trump should dig in and demand that GOP moderates stop fighting for a continuation of some terribly misguided energy and spending policies. That's the right way end to this.... not a cave to subsidy-loving Republicans who evidently are good with efforts to turn the US into a nation hobbled by both massive national debt and a fragile European-style energy system.

I could not have said better myself.

Hopefully, Republicans will take this opportunity to find a spine and kill the IRA subsidies forever.

Thank you for reading “Thoughts about Energy and Economics.” This publication is reader-supported, so please “like” it, share it with friends and colleagues, and become a paid subscriber. Your support is greatly appreciated!

Share



