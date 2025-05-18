Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann L. Klieves's avatar
Ann L. Klieves
3d

Great article and you, MR Ireland, are spot on!! These GOP folks that stopped DJT bill should be taken aside and told the truth.We elected DJT and we are who these people work for!! WE are what matters and we have made our opinions clear.Tome for these few so called GOP folks to act like the Dimms and stand together!! For the taxpayers who pay their salaries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ed Ireland
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ed Ireland
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture