Thoughts About Energy and Economics

JF
2d

As with the Texas government I see the pressure from big business is just too great. Dangle a dime in front of politicians and they think they are getting something for it or at least it might keep their constitutions happy thinking they are getting economic development.

The common narrative now is that in order to get that development locals and the state have to forfeit their tax income to encourage that business to come their way.

Rarely in the wind, solar and battery development is there any full time employment of any merit after construction. So all we have is a transient group of low paid construction workers.

Just like the bill Senator Birdwell and I brought forward that passed the senate - SB 1754 removing tax abatements for wind, solar and batteries at a county level (CH 312) it will not get a hearing in the house. Not a lot of money about $175 Million per year, but money counties could use. It was pretty much a no brainer, but increased tax money for counties, same thing happening at the top level with the IRA.

This has to stop, the money has to stop flowing, and stop distorting the markets. There is much bigger picture than just energy here. The president ran on a promise - that promise needs to be kept for all the rural communities who voted for him.

Write your congressman now and make them tow the line of the campaign promise.

