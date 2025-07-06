Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Discussion about this post

The Nemeth Report
13h

Methane Sat wasn't the only Earth observation satellite focused on methane. The EU has it covered with its Sentinel satellites: https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Trio_of_Sentinel_satellites_map_methane_super-emitters

It's unfortunate that so much money is being spent on monitoring methane which comprises a negligible part of Earth's atmosphere (1.9 ppm based on most recent data or 0.00019%).

Terry
1h

How about this humorous scenario:

As they witness a satellite whiz by on the U.S.S. Enterprise, I can hear Captain Kirk tell Spock, "There was a methane hoax in the 21st century. That satellite we saw could be what was launched on a Musk sponsored rocket which malfunctioned and got lost. It was used to measure methane effect on Earth's climate. Uhura reports that Trump was POTUS at the time during a falling out between the two. "I wonder if........? Nah couldn't be.......".

Spock's reply, "Sorry, Vulcans are logical thinkers; this one is a head-scratcher.

