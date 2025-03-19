The New York Times reported at 2:45 PM today, March 19, 2025, that the North Dakota jury awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to Texas-based Energy Transfer, which had sued Greenpeace over its role in protests against its Dakota Access Pipeline nearly 10 years ago. I had written about the trial in March 2025 in my substack article titled “Energy Transfer is suing Greenpeace for its role in the protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline.”

The NYT article, reprinted below, said this about Kelcy Warren:

Energy Transfer’s co-founder and board chairman, Kelcy Warren, an ally and donor to President Trump, had been outspoken in his criticism of the protesters and had the last word during plaintiffs’ closing arguments on Monday, when his lawyers played comments he made in a video deposition for the jurors (emphasis added).

NYT included this quote: “We’ve got to stand up for ourselves,” Mr. Warren said, arguing that protesters had created “a total false narrative” about his company. “It was time to fight back.”

In the closing section of my March article, “ My Take,” I said:

There is a lot at stake with this trial. If Energy Transfer wins, which it should, it will establish a precedent that activist organizations can be held liable for reputational damage and economic losses caused by their actions. Greenpeace operations in the U.S. would likely cease. A win by Energy Transfer would deter the radical activism that has resulted in a shortage of natural gas pipelines and other infrastructure in the U.S. and align with the re-emergence of a pro-industry political climate. A win by Energy Transfer will boost President Trump’s plan to “Restore American Energy Dominance,” established on February 14, 2025, co-chaired by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. A win by Energy Transfer will promote President Trump’s “drill baby drill” policy and his plan for American Energy Dominance. A win by Energy Transfer and its CEO and Chairman Kelcy Warren will be a win for the country.

Congratulations, Kelcy. You did the energy industry a great service by establishing that these radical anti-energy groups cannot do as they please to damage property under the specious claim that they have a right to do so because energy is somehow bad for the environment.

Greenpeace said a guilty verdict would likely bankrupt them and cause them to cease operations in the US. We will be watching and waiting.

Jury Finds Greenpeace Liable for Hundreds of Millions in Damages by Karen Zraick, New York Times, March 19, 2025