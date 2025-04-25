Operators in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the US's largest crude oil and natural gas-producing basin, have been electrifying their field operations in recent years. Rather than relying on readily available and cheap natural gas to run drilling rigs, pumpjacks, and pipeline compressors, oil and gas operators have chosen to electrify drilling rigs and other equipment to reduce methane and CO2 emissions. This decision, made years ago by large companies operating in the region, not only enhances public relations but also lowers operating costs.

Companies like BP and ExxonMobil were early leaders in the plan. After acquiring BHP’s Permian assets in 2018, BP faced pressure to align its West Texas operations with its global emissions goals. It invested $1.4 billion to electrify 95% of its Permian wells by 2023, reducing flaring intensity to under 0.5%. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced its goal to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions in its Permian Basin operations by 2030, focusing explicitly on methane reductions as a priority. This commitment was detailed in a company press release on December 6, 2021, titled "ExxonMobil Targets Net Zero Emissions in U.S. Unconventional Operations by 2030," where the company outlined plans to electrify operations, eliminate routine flaring, and deploy advanced methane detection technologies to meet the target.

The problem of inadequate electricity in West Texas became apparent during the February 2021 Texas power crisis, caused by Winter Storm Uri. This event exposed numerous grid vulnerabilities, particularly in the Permian Basin, and led to a series of studies by the Public Utility Commission of Texas, PUCT, of the growing demand for electricity in West Texas due to oil and gas electrification, crypto mining, and data centers.

On April 24, 2024, the PUCT approved the state’s first extra-high-voltage transmission line to increase the electricity supply to West Texas. The 765 kilovolt (kV), or 765,000 volt, line is an integral part of the PUCT’s Permian Basin Reliability Plan adopted last September to support the growing electricity demand in West Texas. This was a significant step, as Texas has historically relied on 345 kV lines. The 765 kV lines can carry approximately six times more electricity than the standard 345 kV lines (e.g., 3,000–4,000 MW vs. 500–700 MW per line), making them ideal for high-demand regions like the Permian Basin. The extra-high-voltage plan is estimated to cost 22% more than the lower-voltage alternative but will reduce the need for future expansions.

PUCT Chairman Thomas Gleeson said in a news release:

The PUCT is fully committed to building an ERCOT grid that will serve Texans reliably for decades to come.” Extra high voltage lines are more efficient and strengthen reliability. Because each line can carry more power, fewer lines are necessary to serve the needs of the Permian Basin Region, meaning less disruption to Texas landowners, natural habitats, and landscapes. Our priority now is ensuring utilities execute these projects quickly and at the lowest possible cost to Texas consumers.

My Take

Approving Texas’s first extra-high-voltage transmission line is the next step in accommodating very high electricity growth projections. Texas’s electricity demand is expected to grow by 50–75% by 2030, from 85.508 GW in 2023 to 130–150 GW, with high-end estimates reaching 208 GW under aggressive growth scenarios.

Very high growth in electricity demand is expected statewide. CenterPoint Energy’s Houston-area reported that it expects customers to require 50% more electricity during peak usage by 2031. All metro areas in Texas have similar expectations.

The daunting question is how Texas will meet the challenges of extremely high growth rates in electricity demand, and who will pay for the expansions. Electricity consumers have traditionally paid for power lines, but that may change. Proposals to require wind and solar companies to pay for the long-distance power lines needed to transport power from their wind and solar farms to metropolitan areas failed a few years ago, but will likely be revisited.

It is fair to say that everything is on the table regarding how Texas will handle the extremely high expected increase in electricity demand. Texas was a leader in deregulating the electricity market in the late 1990s, and needs to recreate the same high level of innovative thinking to address the growth challenges facing the state and its electricity grid in the next five years.

