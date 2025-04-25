Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Learner's avatar
Learner
6d

Is it true that accidental rotating blackouts cut off electricity to the compressors in Feb. 21? Also, was it because of climate policy that electric compressors replaced gas-powered compressors before Feb. 2021? Electric powered equipment appears to be less reliable than gas-powered, which take fuel from the pipeline. Further, I read research that the Feb 2021 cold wave was more disruptive than the December 1989 cold wave because oil field valves and instruments used to be manually operated, whereas in Feb. 2021 they were electronically controlled, and thus more sensitive to termperature extremes and freeze ups. Based on what research I could gather, electronic controls seemed to have more risk of failing than the old methods.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ed Ireland and others
JF's avatar
JF
6d

Thank you for the history lesson on this subject I have been watching closely for almost a year now.

I may be a bit naive, but has always seemed ridiculous to me that we have to electrify the center of our natural gas and oil production, other than the equally ridiculous mandate of Net Zero. Thank you Biden for reinforcing that move. Are we bringing power from there - or sending it to there or both?

The hype on the growth may also be overrated, but what do I know.. After listening to senate hearings last year and the comments from both PUC and ERCOT on their "sudden" estimation revelations it all seemed to be a little tenuous. If they could not see this coming doesn't give me much faith.

I remember the Lone Star line was going to save us all- then it didn't, we had no wind in West Texas to bring during URI. But it brought it's own issues, as in anywhere you see large power lines you will most lightly see wind and solar facilities pop up along those lines. That line runs just a few mils from me, with several solar facilities planned.

Now we will have a second line going through our county, since the more northern line will go just north of Stephenville over to Hood County. For now, anyway that's the plan - who knows. It could end up in my back yard. In which case I will play a NIMBY and loose! However it might change the plans of the wind facility across the street, since they appeared to be planning on the 345 kV line going just down the road.

Who will pay for it. My guess - you know who - us of course. Sure won't be the wind and solar companies - our legislators can revisit that all you want. Won't happen. After listening to their bs at the senate hearing over a nothing bill - well, if you hit them with real charges they will come screaming like a bunch of teenage girls after loosing their cell phones! Still it looks like that bill may well pass, so I guess anything is possible, but it is a bad bill with not much more than a tap on the wrist and fill in a form, for the solar and wind people.

I'd like to call an endangerment finding on all us rural Texans. We will be an endangered species before too long. Baked by solar panels and or shredded by wind turbines. Then, they will be wishing for a farmer when food is missing from the table.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ed Ireland
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ed Ireland
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture