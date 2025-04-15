Thoughts About Energy and Economics

B Apple
6d

The first step is removing the massive perverse incentives for wind and solar. Then you would naturally see the shift of companies investing in natural gas continue.

JF
Apr 15

Loved this comment - "They all claimed or implied that their data centers used 100% carbon-free renewable energy, when, in reality, they had just purchased carbon offsets. "

Is that not how all these "dirty" facilities get clean? Nothing changes, not clean - just a lot of money laundering!

While I am not fan of the Texas Energy Fund, I think Texas is a big enough state to put pressure on banks to make loans, without us, the taxpayer, having to back them, Texas should not be in the banking business.

The likes of Blackrock, etc.. were big enough to make those loans stop, in the name of "climate change" why can Texas not make them happen now?

Maybe the slow down of AI will not be a bad thing - after all.

More renewables will not help them, nor will batteries. They are telling folks in the rural communities if they build batteries then the AI centers will come because the batteries can run them. I am laughing, but it is a sad reflection on how much serious education is needed across the state.

I'm all for the transition to nuclear - can't happen fast enough. But in the meantime nat. gas build up needs to happen. Comanche Peak could house 2 more large units, but how long would it take to build them?

