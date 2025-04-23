ERCOT photo of the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant southwest of Fort Worth, Texas

Weaknesses in Texas’s ERCOT power grid became apparent when it was only 4 minutes and 37 seconds from a complete failure during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. Since then, much debate has focused on what can be done to prevent such failures in the future. Most proposals to stabilize the grid and increase its capacity to handle the projected growth in Texas have focused on adding more dispatchable power generation, mainly natural gas-fired generation. Other types of dispatchable generation, such as nuclear power, have entered the discussion recently.

Texas has only two nuclear power plants, the South Texas Project near Bay City and the Comanche Nuclear Power Plant near Glen Rose, just southwest of Fort Worth. Both were built in the early 1970s and have a combined generation capacity of 5,100 MW, around 6 to 8% of total generation on most days. In recent years, support for expanding nuclear power generation in Texas has been building. Last year, the Texas Nuclear Alliance organized the Inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit. The event, themed “Time to Build,” brought together leaders from the nuclear industry, government, academia, business, and energy sectors to discuss advancing nuclear energy in Texas.

Yesterday, April 22, 3025, the Texas legislature acted to incentivise the expansion of nuclear power in Texas when the House approved House Bill 14 (HB 14) to create a nuclear power incentive program to revitalize the state's nuclear energy industry. The bill, authored by State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine), establishes the Texas Advanced Nuclear Deployment Office within the Governor's Office to oversee nuclear energy projects, manage regulatory barriers, and administer grant programs. It proposes a $2 billion fund, though amendments could increase costs to $2.75 billion if voters approve a related constitutional amendment. The program includes a tiered funding structure to support early-stage development, construction, and operational costs for advanced nuclear reactors, prioritizing projects demonstrating financial viability and utilizing Texas-based resources.

The initiative has bipartisan support, with Republicans valuing nuclear power’s reliability and Democrats supporting its low-carbon potential. The bill requires Senate approval to become law, and a Senate companion bill has not yet advanced. Governor Greg Abbott supports the measure.

My Take

Since the near-catastrophic ERCOT grid failure in 2021, Texas has been focused on growing and improving the reliability of its power grid. Most of that focus has been on natural gas-fired generation because Texas is the largest natural gas producer in the US. However, the long-term solution to a stable power grid is more nuclear power.

Robert Bryce summed it up in his 2010 book, Power Hungry, page 7:

[T]he smartest, most forward-looking U.S. energy policy can be summed up in one acroym: :”N2N”—natural gas to nuclear. Natural gas and nuclear power are the fuels of the future because they have high power density, are relatively low cost, and can provide the enormous quantities of energy we need.

Hopefully, the new focus on getting more nuclear generation in Texas will be successful. Texas needs an enormous amount of new power generation to meet the surge in demand that is coming, and natural gas alone will not be enough.

