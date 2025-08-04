Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Sid Abma
19m

It's the economics. Are there no smart people with brains and calculators on the other side of the fence? It's looking these people right in the face. They are taking and destroying farmland that produced food products and money for the community, for something that cannot be used for anything else and only produces a portion of what was promised.

A farmer takes care of their land and pampers it so that it will produce for his family and the community. These solar farmers, once they have destroyed the land, take their money and run. When portions of it break down - it's down - with nobody who cares to fix it.

If a power plant is constructed on a plot of land, there are full time maintenance staff on site 24/7 ensuring the money that was invested, was invested wisely.

JF
9h

Thanks for sharing this

