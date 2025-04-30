Thoughts About Energy and Economics

1d

Do you have any idea the output capacity of some of these generators? I have done bids for clients with some pretty sizable natty generators - Generac can run two 750kW units in parallel for 1.5GW of capacity. Kohler makes a 1.5GW natural gas unit with 16 cylinders and 4 turbos - very impressive. But these were mounted on a pad and not on wheels. The idea for mobility with these generators interests me.

Very innovative - we live in very exciting times!

