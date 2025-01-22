In my Substack post on January 17, 2025, I said that President Trump would cancel President Biden’s ban on new LNG export facilities, which had been imposed in early 2024:

President Trump will dispense with the LNG ban on January 20, 2025, when he signs what is rumored to be the first 150 Executive Orders.

That is precisely what President Trump did as part of his vision for American energy. Reuters reported:

President Donald Trump issued an order on Monday for the U.S. to resume processing export permit applications for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, part of an effort to raise U.S. energy output and dismantle his predecessor's climate policies. The Republican's executive order, which was expected, effectively reverses a pause on permits for new projects that former President Joe Biden put in place in early 2024. Biden, a Democrat, paused the approvals so U.S. national laboratories could study the environmental and economic effects of the booming export industry.

President Trump’s executive order lifting the ban on new LNG facilities is in Section 8 of the 3,400 word paper titled “Unleashing American Energy,”released on January 20, 2025.

Sec. 8. Protecting America’s National Security. (a) The Secretary of Energy is directed restart reviews of applications for approvals of liquified natural gas export projects as expeditiously as possible, consistent with applicable law. In assessing the “Public Interest” to be advanced by any particular application, the Secretary of Energy shall consider the economic and employment impacts to the United States and the impact to the security of allies and partners that would result from granting the application.

President Trump’s executive orders reverse every anti-energy initiative the Biden Administration imposed on America in the last four years and lays out a vision to get America’s energy policies back to the realitiy that fossil fuels cannot be replaced anytime soon and the U.S. can and must be the dominant enegy supplier in the world. Some of the key energy policies are:

encouraging energy exploration and production on Federal lands and waters, including on the Outer Continental Shelf

establishing the U.S. position as the leading producer and processor of non-fuel minerals, including rare earth minerals

eliminating the “electric vehicle (EV) mandate” and the promoting true consumer choice

safeguarding Americans' freedom to choose from a variety of goods and appliances, including but not limited to light bulbs, dishwashers, washing machines, gas stoves, water heaters, toilets, and shower heads, and promoting market competition and innovation within the manufacturing and appliance industries.

“Unleashing American Energy” is an well thought out energy plan which needs to be read in its entirety to understand how comprehensive it is.

My Take: The purpose of this Executive Order is to ucompletely reorient U.S. energy policy by cancelling every Biden misguided and anti-energy policy and setting forth common sense energy policies. Of course, lawsuits will be filed by the alt-energy NGOs and states like California and New York to stop President’s Trump’s Executive Orders, but with the mandate President has from the election and the energy team he has in place, we can expect that American energy is on the road to being unleashed and energy policy grounded in reality.

This will be fun to watch!

