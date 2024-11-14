Today’s Whitehouse photo shows President-elect Trump and President Biden meeting in the Oval Office in front of roaring natural gas fireplace logs.

Earlier this year, the Biden Administration imposed “efficiency standards” on natural gas stoves because they were deemed detrimental to human health.

This photo confirms that the regulations were bogus and part of the war on fossil fuels designed to appease the anti-fossil fuel NGOs and promote the “green” agenda.

Thank you for reading “Thoughts about Energy and Economics.” This publication is reader-supported, so please “Like” it, share it with friends and colleagues, and become a paid subscriber. Your support is greatly appreciated!

Share