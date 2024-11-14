President Trump and Biden meet in front of a huge natural gas fire
Wait. Didn't the Biden administration declare natural gas stoves to be detrimental to health?
Today’s Whitehouse photo shows President-elect Trump and President Biden meeting in the Oval Office in front of roaring natural gas fireplace logs.
Earlier this year, the Biden Administration imposed “efficiency standards” on natural gas stoves because they were deemed detrimental to human health.
This photo confirms that the regulations were bogus and part of the war on fossil fuels designed to appease the anti-fossil fuel NGOs and promote the “green” agenda.
Normally, I agree with these columns, but this is sort of a cheap shot. A gas fireplace puts almost everything up the chimney and like all open fireplaces is terribly inefficient. The Franklin stove, of course, is much more efficient, but does not provide the cherry flame before all the heat goes up the chimney. Obviously, the gas log fireplace has beeninstalled many years ago before the recent brouhaha about gas stoves. This one example hardly defines the entire climate agenda as bogus, although I think it really is. It’s just that this example is not a particularly good argument for the bogus label.
https://fullservicechimney.com/facts-white-house-fireplaces/