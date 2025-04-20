Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
3d

My brother owner a home in rural Ontario County New York. He tells me that natural gas bubbles up in the creeks around him, but the State won't allow anyone to tap it. He just shakes his head .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ed Ireland
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ed Ireland
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture