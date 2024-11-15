Donald Trump won the election by a landslide because voters were sick and tired of the policies of the last four years. Trump promised to be the “disrupter-in-chief” by draining the swamp and changing how Washington works.

A critical focus of Trump’s plans is energy policy. He summarized his energy policy with the “drill, baby, drill” mantra and promised to implement policies that would significantly increase U.S. oil and natural gas production. He promised to unleash America’s energy potential by removing barriers to oil and gas drilling and production.

President Trump announced his first moves toward those goals today by creating the “National Energy Council,” headed by Secretary of the Interior nominee Doug Burgum. Politico wrote today that “a new National Energy Council will lead a multi-agency effort to boost U.S. energy production and eliminate regulations, a core policy plant from his campaign:”

Polito’s “Breaking News Alert” said in part:

President-elect Donald Trump is putting his Interior Department nominee Doug Burgum at the head of a new National Energy Council that will lead a multi-agency effort to boost U.S. energy production and eliminate regulations, a core policy plank from his campaign. The new role, which will give the North Dakota governor a seat on the National Security Council, “will oversee the path to U.S. ENERGY DOMINANCE,” Trump said in a statement, and enable the U.S. to supply its allies with energy. The position will oversee the “drill, baby, drill’ effort and increase all types of energy, Trump said. That includes growing U.S. electricity supplies to cut consumer costs and meet the demands of the raft of new energy-hungry AI data centers. The National Energy Council “will consist of all Departments and Agencies involved in the permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, transportation, of ALL forms of American Energy,” Trump said in the announcement of the new position. The council will also “ensure that America has the power to serve all of our needs without the devastation of blackouts and brownouts, and to WIN the battle for A.I. superiority, which is key to National Security and our Nation’s Prosperity,” Trump added.

A great quote from the Politico article came from Brian McCormack, who was the Energy Department chief of staff under former Secretary Rick Perry in Trumpls first term:

This is the Trump version of utilizing a whole government approach for energy policy to regain our leadership and maintain energy dominance.

President Trump is off to a great start as the “disrupter in chief” of U.S. energy policy.

