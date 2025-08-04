In their “Today in Energy” report released on July 31, 2025, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) expects ERCOT to see explosive growth in electricity demand in Texas in 2025 and 2026, averaging 11% per year, driven by large data centers and cryptocurrency mining facilities. The growth in Texas’ electricity demand is a significant change in trajectory compared with the average increase in electricity demand it experienced in 2020 through 2024 of only 0.8% annually.

Even more amazing is that the projected growth rate in Texas is almost triple the expected 4% growth rate in 2025 and 2026 of the largest U.S. grid, PJM, which includes Washington, DC, and Northern Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland, mainly driven by data center expansions in Northern Virginia.

EIA highlighted the dramatic change in the growth in electricity demand compared to the paltry growth between 2005 and 2020:

After relatively little change in U.S. electricity demand between 2005 and 2020, retail sales of electricity have begun growing again, driven by rising demand in the commercial and industrial sectors. Developers have proposed numerous data centers and large manufacturing facilities that could consume significant amounts of electricity, and many of these projects are concentrated in the ERCOT and PJM regions.

Texas has been working on new rules and regulations designed to get ahead of the explosive growth in electricity demand, including approving Senate Bill 6, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on June 21, 2025. The bill specifies a new set of rules for new large users of electricity:

Large load customers (≥ 75 MW) must bear the full cost of interconnecting to the grid to ensure they bear the full expenses for transmission and distribution infrastructure, so that these costs are not passed on to residential ratepayers.

Utilities must establish uniform interconnection standards to support business development while maintaining grid reliability. Large loads must disclose whether they have duplicate service requests elsewhere and provide proof of financial commitment.

For large loads interconnected after December 31, 2025, utilities must implement curtailment protocols, requiring equipment for remote disconnection during grid emergencies, which ERCOT calls “firm load shedding events.”

ERCOT is authorized to order large loads to curtail operations and switch to backup generators, or be remotely disconnected during extreme grid stress, with a 24-hour notice. This provision has led some to refer to SB 6 as the “Kill Switch Bill.”

For new or expanded behind-the-meter arrangements involving existing grid-facing generators (registered as of September 1, 2025) and new large loads, ERCOT must evaluate reliability impacts, including transmission and capacity concerns, and submit recommendations to the PUCT. The PUCT can approve, deny, or impose conditions to ensure grid reliability.

By December 31, 2026, the PUCT must revise rules to ensure equitable cost recovery, potentially adjusting wholesale transmission rates to prevent cost-shifting to other customer classes.

Large loads must disclose on-site backup generation, which must meet at least 50% of the site demand, and ERCOT can mandate its deployment during emergencies.

The bill allows water supply or sewer service companies to generate and sell electricity to ERCOT, with proceeds used for operational costs or other authorized purposes.

My Take

The number and sizes of the proposed new data centers in Texas are jaw-dropping. Meta has proposed two facilities valued at more than $2.3 billion. Energy Abundance Development Corporation of Houston is proposing to build a 50,000-acre, 5-gigawatt AI hub called Data City in Laredo, Texas. The Stargate Project, announced in January 2025, is a partnership between OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle that plans to invest up to $500 billion in AI-related infrastructure. It includes plans for 10 data centers already under construction in Texas, with 10 more proposed, with the first facility located in Abilene. Dozens more projects are in the planning stage.

The obvious question is how all these power-hungry data centers will be powered. While the Public Utility Commission of Texas and ERCOT are developing new rules and regulations for data centers and cryptocurrency operations, I think it is highly likely that many of these large power users will build their own generation facilities and/or contract with private power generators. Large power users will utilize ERCOT for their backup power and sell their excess power into ERCOT. In other words, many of the new large power users coming to Texas will also be large power generators for themselves and ERCOT.

It is going to be exciting to watch!

