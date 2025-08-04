Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Ed, I saw recently NYT article about a GA data center, claimed the size w/b similar to Meta’s proposed Texas DC - that consumed 500,000 gallons a day of cooling water….. Has that been addressed in these plans? The water war between Humans and Grok over water rights is starting soon….

I find this interesting... "Large load customers (≥ 75 MW) must bear the full cost of interconnecting to the grid to ensure they bear the full expenses for transmission and distribution infrastructure, so that these costs are not passed on to residential ratepayers."

And yet ERCOT has planned the Permian Basin Reliability Project for this very reason to support the growth of datacenters and I feel that the ratepayer will be paying for this, not the facilities, like we pay for everything else. It's a mere $33 Billion! And pay a premium for any electric coming back to the grid from these generators.

The other unintended consequence I see would be that these datacenters take current generators off line and use that power for themselves behind the meter. Don't think there are any rules against this.

The one exciting thing will be how fast they push the SMR roll out.

I'm still not sure why we need all this extra data collection - it reminds me of the constant build out of mini-warehouses for all our junk!

Maybe ChatGBT and Grok will get better - but only if we know the answers before hand and learn how to fact check ourselves or learn to ask the right questions - still either way we still have to be smarter than the apps. Just can't rely on them.

