Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Sid Abma
2d

Doug. Do. The renewable power people perform NPV calculations? America and the world got suckered when they convinced the government they needed subsidies, not just to prove their technologies but every time they asked. They have been given Trillions and they still can’t prove that they can provide the power.

I believe that right now the people funding AI need to provide a little bit more so these facilities can construct their own power plants. They need power to operate, and it should not be up to the tax payer to fund this and grid upgrades. People are standing in line to invest in AI. Invest in a complete project. When someone goes to purchase a new car they don’t ask the government to put tires on the car and pay for its fuel.

Let’s wake up and get wise.

JF
2d

This was a great piece. Especially loved the breakdown of what we have and what is on the interconnection list. This is something I have been harping on about for the last 5 year now. There will be little relief from natural gas - that we need "just in time"... but there again the politicians think batteries will solve that problem. They just never learn! Guess most of them failed their physics classes, or have no good sense!

Datacenters will sort out their own power - at least the hyperscalers. The rest will come and go in the bubble they are creating.

For the rest of us lowly ratepayers - the scraps - with no good PUCT to look after us - what can we expect.

