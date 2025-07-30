Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Robert Aughton
9h

Relocation of aero derivative GTs can work well. I was involved around the turn of the century in the relocation of six such units from New Zealand to Victoria Australia. These 6 x 50 relocated peakers have worked well.

Al Christie
16h

Makes sense. If it would be more profitable to switch the use of private gas turbines to off grid power for data centers, why not do it?

Thanks for your innovative thinking. Used for data centers, the gas turbines could be running 24/7, instead of just once in a while. New data centers should start making deals with gas turbine owners.

1 reply by Ed Ireland
