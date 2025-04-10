I have written many times about Alex Epstein’s significant philosophical contributions to the oil and gas industry, most recently here. For the last 11 years, Alex has taken on the anti-fossil fuel narrative with two books, “The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels” and “Fossil Future,” plus hundreds if not thousands of articles, posts, debates, and speeches. His theme is simple: Fossil fuels are necessary for human flourishing. His latest book, Fossil Future, is subtitled: “Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas—Not less.” Alex writes on Substack “Energy Talking Points” and his website, Energytalkingpoints.com.

Alex focuses on energy education by providing suggested responses to questions that people often encounter. Soon after publishing his first book, one of Alex’s projects focused on helping people in the energy industry to be proud of their work by improving their ability to answer tough questions they encounter in everyday life. He did this with seminars at corporate headquarters.

Alex took advantage of AI technology by releasing his AI bot, AlexAI. He explains that it provides “Instant answers to your questions on energy, environmental, and climate issues—based on the mind and work of Alex Epstein, pro-human philosopher and energy expert.” Alex worked with Tom Walszak, a self-described “serial entrepreneur building products,” to build the custom AI tool. An explanation of its development is here.

I gave Alex AI a good workout with many questions, and it did a great job of first searching Alex’s many articles, speeches, and books and then going to the Internet for additional information. Having known Alex for over 10 years, I find it amazing how much AlexAI’s answers sound exactly like Alex’s. He trained his AI well!

Since President Trump issued an executive order, “ACHIEVING AMERICAN ENERGY DOMINANCE: Executive Order reinvigorating America’s beautiful clean coal industry,” I asked AlexAI this question: “Will President Trump be able to revive the US coal industry with his recent Executive Order, reinvigorating America’s beautiful clean coal industry? Alex AI promptly provided this response:

It’s doubtful that President Trump will be able to fully revive the US coal industry, despite his executive order. The coal industry faces significant challenges, including competition from natural gas and renewables, and a decrease in coal-fired power plant capacity. Overregulation also harms the coal industry.

While President Trump’s intentions to boost the coal industry via executive orders might seem promising, the reality is more complex. The coal industry has been facing a decline due to competition from natural gas and unreliable renewables, with coal production significantly lower than its peak in 2008. The decrease in coal-fired power plant capacity further illustrates this trend.

The key to revitalizing any energy industry, including coal, lies in energy freedom. This means protecting the ability of producers to create all forms of energy and the ability of consumers to use them, as long as they do not engage in reasonably preventable pollution or harm.

Instead of just focusing on coal, a better approach would be to liberate every energy industry, including oil, gas, coal, and nuclear. America can make the world a better place to live and continue being a prosperous and secure country for generations to come by unleashing the full potential of all energy sources.

The last two bullet points sum up Alex’s philosophy. At the core of his energy philosophy is energy freedom, liberating all energy sources, including oil, gas, coal, and nuclear, unleashing the full potential of all energy sources.

I highly recommend trying AlexAI, subscribing to Alex’s Substack “Energy Talking Points,” and reading his latest book, Fossil Future.”

Thank you for reading “Thoughts about Energy and Economics.” This publication is reader-supported, so please “Like” it, share it with friends and colleagues, and become a paid subscriber. Your support is greatly appreciated!

Share