The Texas power grid is indeed in a pickle, as Doug writes on LinkedIn, due to an over-abundance of intermittent solar and wind generation and skyrocketing demand for uninterrupted power from an abundance of AI data centers under construction and more on the way. As always, Doug highlights the issues with very few words:
Bloomberg writes, Texas needs to build power plants at an astonishing speed and scale to keep its economy humming. So many data centers, crypto-mining operations and factories are planned for the state that its peak electricity demand is poised to surge in the next five years perhaps even double.
The vast majority of new power capacity planned there would utilize the sun, the wind or batteries. But Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill kills tax credits for renewable projects starting in 2028, making them more expensive to build.
"We're in an energy crunch," said Joshua Rhodes, an electricity expert and research scientist at the University of Texas at Austin. "We should be doubling down on everything we can build right now. Making things more expensive is antithetical to that."
Our Take 1: Hey, Dr. Rhodes, in a normal world, the prospective massive increase in demand is what would induce the market to build, not the continuation of endless subsidies. This is America, not Soviet Russia.
Renewables are expected to continue growing across the US, despite Trump's tax and spending bill. But the legislation will cut the amount installed. BloombergNEF forecasts annual deployment of new solar, wind and energy storage facilities in 2035 will be 23% lower than it would have been without the bill.
Oil and gas get most of the attention in the state, but green energy has been the Texas economic boom's secret ingredient. All but 6% of new electric capacity added to the state's grid since 2020 has come from renewables or batteries.
Our Take 2: Secret ingredient? C'mon. There's no credible indication that, absent the gorging at the public tough for certain land owners that came with installing inferior renewables, development of dispatchable thermal generation wouldn't have easily met the demand of recent years.
Our Take 3: Texas has put out the word that it will connect as many taxpayer-subsidized renewables projects as it can... as quickly as it can. The result has been that the state has too much of the kind of new intermittent generation that it doesn't need, and not enough new gas-fired generation capable of running 24/7 that it does need. Cool, huh? Unfortunately, the economic well's now too poisoned to easily fix the problem. Texas, it seems, is in a pickle of its own making.
Our Take 4: With its renewables-laden grid, Texas policy makers have effectively demonstrated that—given enough taxpayer money and political favoritism—dogs and cats can be taught to walk backwards. While novel, it's hardly a better system than what it replaced. Pretending that it is the whole game here—both in Austin and in the media. But it's all pretend. Don't forget that.
Our Take 5: The truth is there's no indication the Texas grid is better off today because of it went all in on renewables. But there are indications it's hurting the state's ability to meet growth. And that is a very real problem.
Thank you for reading “Thoughts about Energy and Economics.” This publication is reader-supported, so please like it, share it with friends and colleagues and become a paid subscriber. Your support is greatly appreciated!
Thoughts About Energy and Economics is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Texas has put up how many acres over the past years to accommodate solar and wind farms - to produce how many MW’s of electricity? Now we are reading between the lines that how many more acres or sections of land should have been transformed from good quality farm land into “unreliable electricity”?
I think these groups has been given enough and now it’s time for them for them to do more with what they have. Can they stack the solar panels and put multiple wind machines on the land they already have?
The people in America over the past bunch of years have had to figure out how to get by and live on with what they have, make the most of it and be happy and not complain. Now it’s the renewable groups turn.
AI is needing electricity. These AI Centers are being constructed on how many acres of land? They need to purchase alongside or nearby a plot of land that a power plant and a substation can be constructed on, so that their electricity needs can be met 24/7/365 and not affect the electricity needs of the local communities. Call it the caretakers quarters, an important part of the overall project.
great article by Doug - thanks for sharing