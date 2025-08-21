Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Thoughts About Energy and Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sid Abma's avatar
Sid Abma
2d

Texas has put up how many acres over the past years to accommodate solar and wind farms - to produce how many MW’s of electricity? Now we are reading between the lines that how many more acres or sections of land should have been transformed from good quality farm land into “unreliable electricity”?

I think these groups has been given enough and now it’s time for them for them to do more with what they have. Can they stack the solar panels and put multiple wind machines on the land they already have?

The people in America over the past bunch of years have had to figure out how to get by and live on with what they have, make the most of it and be happy and not complain. Now it’s the renewable groups turn.

AI is needing electricity. These AI Centers are being constructed on how many acres of land? They need to purchase alongside or nearby a plot of land that a power plant and a substation can be constructed on, so that their electricity needs can be met 24/7/365 and not affect the electricity needs of the local communities. Call it the caretakers quarters, an important part of the overall project.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ed Ireland and others
JF's avatar
JF
2d

great article by Doug - thanks for sharing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ed Ireland
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ed Ireland
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture